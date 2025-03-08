Drug Bust at Kathmandu Airport: Indian Nationals Caught

Two Indian nationals were apprehended at Nepal's Kathmandu airport for allegedly smuggling drugs, authorities confirmed. The operation was carried out by the Nepal Police Friday evening.

Ajith Kunnumpurathu Varkey, 30, and Ann Dencil, 24, were found in possession of more than 7 kilograms of hemp during a routine security check following their arrival on a Nepal Airlines flight from Bangkok.

The suspects have been handed over to the Narcotic Drugs Control bureau for further investigation as legal proceedings begin against them, per police reports.

