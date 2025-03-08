Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Introduces Capital Punishment for Illegal Conversions

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the introduction of capital punishment for religious conversions of girls, mirroring penalties for minors' rape. This move was revealed during a Women's Day event where funds were also allocated to support women through various financial assistance schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans to implement capital punishment for religious conversions of girls, akin to penalties for the rape of minors. This was unveiled during an International Women's Day program held in Bhopal.

Yadav emphasized the government's strict stance against illegal conversions, asserting that such "evil practices and wrongdoings" won't be tolerated. The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act is set to include this new provision.

Additionally, at the event, Yadav transferred Rs 1,552.73 crore to 1.27 crore women through the 'Ladli Behna Yojana,' and Rs 55.95 crore under the LPG Cylinder Refill Scheme. Both initiatives aim to provide critical financial support to women in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

