Karnataka Government Vows Justice Amid Heinous Crime in Koppal

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah strongly condemned the recent sexual assault on two women, one of whom is a foreign national, in Koppal district. Speaking on social media platform 'X,' he labeled the attack as a 'most heinous act.'

Following the incident, the CM emphasized swift justice and confirmed that a thorough investigation was underway. The police have successfully apprehended two individuals, while the search for a third suspect continues. Siddaramaiah reassured that his government is committed to safeguarding everyone, including tourists to the state.

This incident involved not just sexual violence but also led to the tragic death of one of three assaulted male tourists. The state government promises comprehensive measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

