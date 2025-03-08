Left Menu

Karnataka Government Vows Justice Amid Heinous Crime in Koppal

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the rape of two women in Koppal, including an Israeli tourist. He assured government commitment to protect all visitors and expedite justice, reporting two arrests and ongoing investigations. Efforts aim to prevent recurrence of such heinous acts.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah strongly condemned the recent sexual assault on two women, one of whom is a foreign national, in Koppal district. Speaking on social media platform 'X,' he labeled the attack as a 'most heinous act.'

Following the incident, the CM emphasized swift justice and confirmed that a thorough investigation was underway. The police have successfully apprehended two individuals, while the search for a third suspect continues. Siddaramaiah reassured that his government is committed to safeguarding everyone, including tourists to the state.

This incident involved not just sexual violence but also led to the tragic death of one of three assaulted male tourists. The state government promises comprehensive measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

