Left Menu

Bihar Block Education Officer Arrested for Drunken Misconduct

In Bihar, a block education officer was arrested for misbehaving in a drunken state at a school. The incident occurred in Ahiraulia village where the officer created a scene. Despite the liquor ban in the state, he was found intoxicated, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:13 IST
Bihar Block Education Officer Arrested for Drunken Misconduct
Upendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

An education department official in Bihar has been apprehended after allegations of misconduct surfaced involving his drunken behavior in a school.

This incident was brought to light when a woman teacher lodged a complaint against Upendra Singh, the block education officer at Kotwa, who allegedly arrived inebriated at the school in Ahiraulia village.

Following a medical examination confirming alcohol consumption, Singh was arrested for violating the state's prohibition laws, which have banned the sale and consumption of alcohol since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instituted 'sharaab-bandi' in April 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025