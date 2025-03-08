Bihar Block Education Officer Arrested for Drunken Misconduct
In Bihar, a block education officer was arrested for misbehaving in a drunken state at a school. The incident occurred in Ahiraulia village where the officer created a scene. Despite the liquor ban in the state, he was found intoxicated, leading to his arrest.
An education department official in Bihar has been apprehended after allegations of misconduct surfaced involving his drunken behavior in a school.
This incident was brought to light when a woman teacher lodged a complaint against Upendra Singh, the block education officer at Kotwa, who allegedly arrived inebriated at the school in Ahiraulia village.
Following a medical examination confirming alcohol consumption, Singh was arrested for violating the state's prohibition laws, which have banned the sale and consumption of alcohol since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instituted 'sharaab-bandi' in April 2016.
