Bihar Block Education Officer Arrested for Drunken Misconduct

An education department official in Bihar has been apprehended after allegations of misconduct surfaced involving his drunken behavior in a school.

This incident was brought to light when a woman teacher lodged a complaint against Upendra Singh, the block education officer at Kotwa, who allegedly arrived inebriated at the school in Ahiraulia village.

Following a medical examination confirming alcohol consumption, Singh was arrested for violating the state's prohibition laws, which have banned the sale and consumption of alcohol since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instituted 'sharaab-bandi' in April 2016.

