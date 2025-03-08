Maharashtra Govt to Enhance Financial Aid for Women: Plans Underway

The Maharashtra government, committed to expanding its social welfare schemes, plans to increase financial aid under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revealed on Saturday.

Shinde assured reporters that the state intends to enhance the monthly assistance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, in line with its election promises. The initiative, which played a pivotal role in the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition's recent electoral success, has already seen two payments made to beneficiaries, coinciding with International Women's Day.

Despite opposition criticisms concerning the scheme's financial sustainability, given the state's Rs 2 lakh crore fiscal deficit, Shinde emphasized the government's commitment to continuing all promised programs. Additional measures, such as a 50% fare reduction on MSRTC buses and waived educational fees for women, further demonstrate the government's dedication to empowering female residents of Maharashtra.

