Left Menu

Maharashtra Govt to Enhance Financial Aid for Women: Plans Underway

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced plans to fulfill the poll promise of increasing monthly aid under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme to Rs 2,100. Amid opposition concerns about fiscal viability, Shinde reassured that the scheme will persist alongside other women-centric initiatives, like transport fare reductions and education fee waivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:27 IST
Maharashtra Govt to Enhance Financial Aid for Women: Plans Underway
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government, committed to expanding its social welfare schemes, plans to increase financial aid under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revealed on Saturday.

Shinde assured reporters that the state intends to enhance the monthly assistance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, in line with its election promises. The initiative, which played a pivotal role in the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition's recent electoral success, has already seen two payments made to beneficiaries, coinciding with International Women's Day.

Despite opposition criticisms concerning the scheme's financial sustainability, given the state's Rs 2 lakh crore fiscal deficit, Shinde emphasized the government's commitment to continuing all promised programs. Additional measures, such as a 50% fare reduction on MSRTC buses and waived educational fees for women, further demonstrate the government's dedication to empowering female residents of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025