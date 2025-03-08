Left Menu

Fragile Peace at Risk: New Gaza Airstrikes Amid Ceasefire Talks

An Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinians in Rafah, Gaza, amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations mediated by Egypt and Qatar. The incident underscored the fragility of the 42-day-old ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Both sides are in talks to finalize a deal that could mark the end of the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:23 IST
Fragile Peace at Risk: New Gaza Airstrikes Amid Ceasefire Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fresh escalation of tension, an Israeli airstrike has claimed the lives of two Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza, as efforts to extend a fragile 42-day ceasefire continue. Medical sources reported the incident, which was confirmed by the Israeli military as a response to a drone crossing into their territory.

This latest strike follows another attack just a day earlier in which an Israeli drone strike targeted suspected militants in Gaza. As ceasefire talks proceed in Cairo, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, Hamas signals a willingness to move forward with the second phase aimed at ending the conflict.

The ceasefire deal, initially launched in January, has already witnessed the release of hostages and prisoners by both sides. However, recent Israeli blockades and casualty reports add complexity to negotiations, with hopes resting on diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025