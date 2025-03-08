Fragile Peace at Risk: New Gaza Airstrikes Amid Ceasefire Talks

In a fresh escalation of tension, an Israeli airstrike has claimed the lives of two Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza, as efforts to extend a fragile 42-day ceasefire continue. Medical sources reported the incident, which was confirmed by the Israeli military as a response to a drone crossing into their territory.

This latest strike follows another attack just a day earlier in which an Israeli drone strike targeted suspected militants in Gaza. As ceasefire talks proceed in Cairo, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, Hamas signals a willingness to move forward with the second phase aimed at ending the conflict.

The ceasefire deal, initially launched in January, has already witnessed the release of hostages and prisoners by both sides. However, recent Israeli blockades and casualty reports add complexity to negotiations, with hopes resting on diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)