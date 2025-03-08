Left Menu

Clash in Patna: Policemen Injured in Illicit Liquor Bust

Three policemen were injured during an attack by supporters of bootleggers in Patna's Ranitalab area. The violence erupted during a police raid targeting illegal liquor operations. Five individuals have been arrested, and authorities are actively searching for additional suspects. The injured officers are in stable condition.

Patna | Updated: 08-03-2025
Clash in Patna: Policemen Injured in Illicit Liquor Bust
At least three policemen were injured in an attack by suspected bootleggers' supporters in Patna's Ranitalab area on Saturday, according to officials.

The incident occurred in Raghopur Mushari locality during a police raid aimed at curbing illegal liquor activities. Unidentified individuals reportedly threw stones at the police, damaging vehicles and injuring officers.

Five arrests have been made, with a manhunt launched for other suspects. Alcohol sale and consumption has been banned in Bihar since 2016.

