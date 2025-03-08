Clash in Patna: Policemen Injured in Illicit Liquor Bust

At least three policemen were injured in an attack by suspected bootleggers' supporters in Patna's Ranitalab area on Saturday, according to officials.

The incident occurred in Raghopur Mushari locality during a police raid aimed at curbing illegal liquor activities. Unidentified individuals reportedly threw stones at the police, damaging vehicles and injuring officers.

Five arrests have been made, with a manhunt launched for other suspects. Alcohol sale and consumption has been banned in Bihar since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)