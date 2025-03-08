Left Menu

Monetary Dispute Leads to Tragic Teen Murder

Four minors have been apprehended in connection to the murder of 16-year-old Ujaib Khan, whose body was discovered in a pit near a school. The incident stemmed from a monetary dispute involving Rs 1.5 lakh. The minors have been placed in juvenile detention following the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, four minors were apprehended on Saturday in connection with the alleged murder of a 16-year-old, Ujaib Khan, over a monetary dispute. The authorities revealed that Khan's body was found in a pit near a school.

Khan, who resided in Pure Ishwarnath of Nagar Kotwali, was missing since March 5. His father, Shadab, had reported his disappearance, leading to a search that concluded with the discovery of Khan's phone beneath the Sai River bridge.

Further investigation uncovered Khan borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from a friend, who, unable to recover the money, colluded with three others to strangle Khan and conceal his body. The minors involved have been sent to a juvenile detention facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

