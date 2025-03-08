Left Menu

India-Mauritius Alliance: Navigating Chagos Diplomacy

India supports Mauritius in revisiting a deal with the UK over the Chagos Islands, discussed during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Mauritius. The UK had announced plans to transfer sovereignty of Chagos Islands, retaining a lease on Diego Garcia. The new Mauritian government seeks renegotiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:59 IST
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a visit to Mauritius, India's stance on supporting the island nation's negotiations with the UK over the Chagos Islands takes center stage. These discussions are pivotal in Modi's talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

Scheduled for March 11-12, Modi's visit follows the UK's announcement last October to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands back to Mauritius. This decision marks a significant change after more than 50 years of UK control. The original deal, made under former Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, allowed the UK to retain a 99-year lease on the Diego Garcia airbase.

The current Mauritian government, led by Prime Minister Ramgoolam, has called for a fresh look at the agreement. During a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated India's backing for Mauritius' sovereignty claims, aligning with India's consistent decolonization efforts. Misri highlighted continued dialogue between Mauritius and the UK, indicating progress toward a mutually beneficial outcome.

