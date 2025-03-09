Teenage Shooter Kills Officer in Newark: A Community in Shock
A 14-year-old has been charged following a tragic incident in Newark, New Jersey, where a young police officer, Joseph Azcona, was killed and another wounded. The incident occurred during an illegal weapons investigation. The community mourns as the police continue their search for answers.
A tragic shooting unfolded in Newark, New Jersey, leaving the community in shock after a 14-year-old boy allegedly killed police officer Joseph Azcona and injured another during an illegal weapons investigation.
Azcona, a promising 25-year-old detective, was ambushed before he even got out of his vehicle. As authorities search for answers, Newark's public safety director Emanuel Miranda and Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stevens II provided limited details on the incident at a recent press conference.
The shooting has stirred outrage, with Mayor Ras Baraka condemning the attack as a 'heinous, callous disregard for humanity.' Meanwhile, five suspects, including the juvenile suspect, are in custody for questioning, with investigations still underway.
