Teenage Shooter Kills Officer in Newark: A Community in Shock

A tragic shooting unfolded in Newark, New Jersey, leaving the community in shock after a 14-year-old boy allegedly killed police officer Joseph Azcona and injured another during an illegal weapons investigation.

Azcona, a promising 25-year-old detective, was ambushed before he even got out of his vehicle. As authorities search for answers, Newark's public safety director Emanuel Miranda and Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stevens II provided limited details on the incident at a recent press conference.

The shooting has stirred outrage, with Mayor Ras Baraka condemning the attack as a 'heinous, callous disregard for humanity.' Meanwhile, five suspects, including the juvenile suspect, are in custody for questioning, with investigations still underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)