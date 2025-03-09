Israel and Hamas Gear Up for Ceasefire Negotiations: Signaling New Diplomatic Phase

Israel and Hamas indicated on Saturday that they are ready to embark on the next round of ceasefire negotiations. This follows as mediators proceed with efforts to extend the 42-day truce that originated in January.

Hamas acknowledged 'positive indicators' surrounding the upcoming talks, without providing specifics. In response, Israel confirmed it would dispatch a delegation to Doha, Qatar, following an invitation from negotiators. Another Hamas delegation is engaged in Cairo alongside Egyptian and Qatari officials aiming to end the conflict. Prime Minister Netanyahu also affirmed Israel's commitment to advancing these talks.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, tensions were exacerbated by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza over the weekend, resulting in casualties. The talks aim to address key issues, including the release of hostages and lifting blockades, which mark a potentially crucial step towards conflict resolution.

