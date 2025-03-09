Left Menu

Hamas Calls for Immediate Ceasefire Talks with Egypt

Hamas has urged the immediate commencement of talks for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal. Discussions took place in Cairo between Hamas and Egypt's intelligence agency head on the ceasefire details and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-03-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 05:55 IST
Hamas Calls for Immediate Ceasefire Talks with Egypt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Hamas has called for the urgent initiation of dialogue concerning the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. This statement came early Sunday.

The organization revealed that its delegation engaged in discussions with Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, the head of Egypt's general intelligence agency, in Cairo. Central to these discussions were the terms of the Gaza ceasefire and the hostages-for-prisoners exchange at every stage.

Hamas is pressing for immediate talks, emphasizing the need to move forward with the ceasefire process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025