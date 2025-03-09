Hamas Calls for Immediate Ceasefire Talks with Egypt
Hamas has urged the immediate commencement of talks for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal. Discussions took place in Cairo between Hamas and Egypt's intelligence agency head on the ceasefire details and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-03-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 05:55 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Hamas has called for the urgent initiation of dialogue concerning the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. This statement came early Sunday.
The organization revealed that its delegation engaged in discussions with Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, the head of Egypt's general intelligence agency, in Cairo. Central to these discussions were the terms of the Gaza ceasefire and the hostages-for-prisoners exchange at every stage.
Hamas is pressing for immediate talks, emphasizing the need to move forward with the ceasefire process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
