Police Crack Down on Interstate Child Trafficking Gang
Police have dismantled an interstate child trafficking network with the arrest of four individuals. Two missing girls have been rescued in connection with the case. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full scope of the trafficking operations targeting estranged girls for marriage and domestic labor.
In a significant breakthrough, police successfully dismantled an interstate gang involved in child trafficking with the arrest of four individuals, officials confirmed on Sunday.
Authorities managed to rescue two teenage girls who had vanished from the Maniyar police station area within weeks. The disappearances were first reported when Kalyatri Prajapati, 17, went missing on December 24, followed by Anjali Rajbhar, 16, on January 13. Both cases were registered after their mothers' complaints.
Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh revealed that the investigation led to the apprehension of Ashok Kumar Kumawat, Kishan Bhati, Mohan Yadav, and a 17-year-old from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The accused admitted to running a trafficking racket targeting estranged girls, selling them for marriage and domestic work. The police also seized Rs 35,000 from the suspects. Ongoing investigations aim to reveal the operation's full extent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
