Controversy Surrounds Proposed Amendments to the Waqf Act

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant criticizes the government's intentions behind proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, accusing it of fostering a 'Hindu-Muslim narrative.' Opposition members claim the amendments marginalize Muslim representation on Waqf boards and reflect deceptive parliamentary practices. The bill, with 14 recommended changes, faces strong opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 14:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has expressed strong criticism against the government's proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, alleging that their intentions are to foster a 'Hindu-Muslim narrative.' He claims these changes aim to marginalize Muslim representation by incorporating non-Muslims into the Waqf boards.

In an interview with PTI, Sawant accused the head of the parliamentary panel evaluating the bill, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, of employing deceptive practices by not facilitating adequate discussions. The bill, which is designed to streamline the registration of Waqf properties and prevent misuse, has become a point of contention among parliament members.

The panel's report, submitted with amendments primarily supported by ruling party members, has triggered accusations from the opposition of an orchestrated effort to undermine Waqf boards. Sawant is adamant that they will ardently oppose the bill when it is presented in Parliament, reflecting a deep divide over the proposed legislative changes.

