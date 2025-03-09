Delhi Speaker Ensures Smooth Transition for Newly Elected MLAs

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has issued directives to ensure the timely allocation of offices to the newly-elected MLAs. This initiative is in place to expedite the transition following the Assembly polls held in February.

In accordance with protocol, the offices used by the former MLAs were vacated post-elections, prompting the assignment of new offices to the fresh incumbents who have recently taken oath. This move aims to streamline legislative work and improve engagement with constituents, as stated by the Assembly Secretariat.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Gupta emphasized that facilitating direct communication and efficient problem-solving between MLAs and the public is a top priority. Departments have been instructed to expedite the office allocation process, ensuring that MLAs receive the necessary resources to serve their constituencies effectively.

