Allahabad High Court Orders Quick Facelift for Jama Masjid

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the whitewashing of Jama Masjid in Sambhal within a week and to install exterior lighting. The order was given after ASI's lack of clear objections to these maintenance activities was highlighted.

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to finish the whitewashing of the Jama Masjid located in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district within the span of a week.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, after reviewing arguments from both sides, mandated the ASI to enhance the exterior of the mosque by adding lights.

This decision follows an earlier directive demanding clarity from ASI on why these enhancements might cause issues, a demand that had not seen a substantive response from the ASI till Monday.

