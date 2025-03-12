Controversial Detention: The Case of Mahmoud Khalil

A Manhattan federal court is set to hear arguments in the case against Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate whose detention has drawn attention due to his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests. The Trump administration is pursuing his deportation, citing participation in actions considered anti-American.

Khalil, a permanent US resident, was arrested in New York and has been moved to Louisiana. While he remains detained, a judge has ordered that he not be deported as legal challenges proceed. His defense team argues that the government is retaliating against him for exercising his right to free speech.

The arrest follows Khalil's role as a spokesperson for Columbia's protest movement, part of a nationwide wave that led to thousands of arrests. The case raises significant questions about the intersection of immigration control and civil rights, with civil rights groups condemning the government's actions as unconstitutional.

(With inputs from agencies.)