Busting the E-Cigarette Racket: Delhi Police's Nighttime Operations
Delhi Police arrested two individuals for operating an e-cigarette racket in Shahdara, East Delhi, seizing 830 packets containing banned substances. The operation followed a tip-off and led to the arrest of mastermind Priyanshu, aged 22, and his accomplice Aditya, aged 20. A storage facility was also raided.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Delhi have dismantled an illicit e-cigarette operation with the arrest of two key members and the seizure of 830 packets from Shahdara. The police action unfolded on Tuesday, following a confidential tip-off.
In a nighttime operation near Durgapuri Chowk, police intercepted a suspect identified as Aditya, who was found carrying 10 packets of prohibited e-cigarettes. The arrest led to the discovery of a larger stash in West Jyoti Nagar.
Further investigation revealed the operation's mastermind was Priyanshu, 22, who maintained a discreet supply network. The operation contravenes the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, which forbids production and distribution in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
