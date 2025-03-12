Left Menu

Busting the E-Cigarette Racket: Delhi Police's Nighttime Operations

Delhi Police arrested two individuals for operating an e-cigarette racket in Shahdara, East Delhi, seizing 830 packets containing banned substances. The operation followed a tip-off and led to the arrest of mastermind Priyanshu, aged 22, and his accomplice Aditya, aged 20. A storage facility was also raided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:49 IST
Busting the E-Cigarette Racket: Delhi Police's Nighttime Operations
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Delhi have dismantled an illicit e-cigarette operation with the arrest of two key members and the seizure of 830 packets from Shahdara. The police action unfolded on Tuesday, following a confidential tip-off.

In a nighttime operation near Durgapuri Chowk, police intercepted a suspect identified as Aditya, who was found carrying 10 packets of prohibited e-cigarettes. The arrest led to the discovery of a larger stash in West Jyoti Nagar.

Further investigation revealed the operation's mastermind was Priyanshu, 22, who maintained a discreet supply network. The operation contravenes the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, which forbids production and distribution in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025