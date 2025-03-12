Busting the E-Cigarette Racket: Delhi Police's Nighttime Operations

Authorities in Delhi have dismantled an illicit e-cigarette operation with the arrest of two key members and the seizure of 830 packets from Shahdara. The police action unfolded on Tuesday, following a confidential tip-off.

In a nighttime operation near Durgapuri Chowk, police intercepted a suspect identified as Aditya, who was found carrying 10 packets of prohibited e-cigarettes. The arrest led to the discovery of a larger stash in West Jyoti Nagar.

Further investigation revealed the operation's mastermind was Priyanshu, 22, who maintained a discreet supply network. The operation contravenes the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, which forbids production and distribution in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)