Naxalite Roundup: Five Arrests in Chhattisgarh's Anti-Maoist Operation

Five Naxalites, including a leader with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The operation was conducted by local police, CRPF, and CoBRA units. Among the arrested was Narayan Bhandari, a head figure in the Maoist group. Seized materials included Maoist literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, law enforcement agencies apprehended five Naxalites on Wednesday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials confirmed.

The operation involved local police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and CoBRA units. It culminated with the capture of Narayan Bhandari, who had a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, alongside four accomplices near Marudbaka village.

Bhandari was identified as the leader of the forbidden Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan wing of the Maoist group. Authorities recovered Maoist pamphlets and batteries from the site, and the suspects were subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

