Karnataka's Gold Smuggling Saga: Politics, Speculation, and Allegations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has dismissed allegations linking state ministers to a gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao. He labeled the reports as 'speculations,' suggesting a BJP strategy may be behind them.

Shivakumar insisted there are no Congress affiliations with the case, asserting that no Congress minister would support such activities. He called for evidence and stated that the Chief Minister has ordered an investigation, including a probe into any protocol violations by officials.

The opposition BJP has pressured the Congress government to reveal any ministerial connections to Rao. Meanwhile, an inquiry is underway into the potential involvement of K Ramachandra Rao, who is related to Ranya Rao, alongside an investigation into airport protocol breaches.

