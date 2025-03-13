Path to Peace: New Roadmap for Conflict Resolution in Manipur

The Centre has devised a comprehensive roadmap to restore peace in the strife-torn state of Manipur, according to a civil society organization. The roadmap was detailed by MHA Advisor for the North East, A K Mishra, who assured that its first phase has been successfully implemented.

Spokesperson Ngangbam Chamchan Singh of the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS) revealed that in discussions with Mishra, the focus was on measures like surrendering weapons, road reopening, and containing armed group activities. These initiatives mark the initial steps to defuse the ongoing ethnic conflict in the region.

Additionally, Mishra addressed the suspension of operations agreement with the Kuki armed groups, indicating that while it has lapsed, it will be revised. The conflict has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023, prompting the imposition of President's rule in February following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

