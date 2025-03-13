Path to Peace: New Roadmap for Conflict Resolution in Manipur
The Federation of Civil Society in Manipur announced a new roadmap for peace, outlined by MHA Advisor A K Mishra. The plan aims to resolve ethnic violence, involving weapon surrender, road reopening, and modifying agreements with armed groups.
- Country:
- India
The Centre has devised a comprehensive roadmap to restore peace in the strife-torn state of Manipur, according to a civil society organization. The roadmap was detailed by MHA Advisor for the North East, A K Mishra, who assured that its first phase has been successfully implemented.
Spokesperson Ngangbam Chamchan Singh of the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS) revealed that in discussions with Mishra, the focus was on measures like surrendering weapons, road reopening, and containing armed group activities. These initiatives mark the initial steps to defuse the ongoing ethnic conflict in the region.
Additionally, Mishra addressed the suspension of operations agreement with the Kuki armed groups, indicating that while it has lapsed, it will be revised. The conflict has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023, prompting the imposition of President's rule in February following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur's Weapons Surrender Marks Security Progress Amid Border Talks
Manipur Undergoes Major Administrative Reshuffle Amid President's Rule
Surrender of Arms Signals Hope for Peace in Manipur
Iran has significantly' increased production of near weapons-grade uranium enrichment, UN says, reports AP.
Arambai Tenggol's Historic Firearm Surrender: A Leap Towards Peace in Manipur