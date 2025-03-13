Tragic Family Demise in Anna Nagar
Four members of a family were discovered dead in their home in Anna Nagar; suspected to be a suicide due to financial pressures. The deceased include a doctor and advocate couple, along with their two teenage sons, found in separate rooms by police following a tip-off from the family driver.
In a heart-wrenching incident reported on Thursday, four members of a family have been found dead in their residence in Anna Nagar, authorities said. The victims include a doctor-advocate couple and their two teenage sons.
According to the police, the lifeless bodies were discovered in two separate rooms, leading investigators to suspect the family might have taken their lives by hanging. The tragic scene was uncovered when the family's driver, unable to contact them, alerted the police.
Upon forced entry, police discovered Dr. Balamurugan, 52, and his wife Sumathy, 47, in one room while their sons were in another. Early indications suggest the cause may be linked to overwhelming financial debt, although inquiries are ongoing, as confirmed by Thirumangalam police.
