Tragic Family Demise in Anna Nagar

In a heart-wrenching incident reported on Thursday, four members of a family have been found dead in their residence in Anna Nagar, authorities said. The victims include a doctor-advocate couple and their two teenage sons.

According to the police, the lifeless bodies were discovered in two separate rooms, leading investigators to suspect the family might have taken their lives by hanging. The tragic scene was uncovered when the family's driver, unable to contact them, alerted the police.

Upon forced entry, police discovered Dr. Balamurugan, 52, and his wife Sumathy, 47, in one room while their sons were in another. Early indications suggest the cause may be linked to overwhelming financial debt, although inquiries are ongoing, as confirmed by Thirumangalam police.

(With inputs from agencies.)