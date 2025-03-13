Singapore Firms Allegedly Funnel $390M U.S. Servers to Malaysia

Singapore prosecutors have charged local firms with fraudulently supplying U.S. servers worth $390 million to Malaysia, as revealed in a court on Thursday. This complex case involves three men accused of deceiving Dell and Super Micro about the server's final destinations.

The case has potential links to Nvidia's high-performance AI chips and Chinese AI firm DeepSeek, which U.S. authorities are currently investigating for allegedly using banned chips. Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has refrained from speculating about a direct connection to DeepSeek.

The suspects include Singaporeans Aaron Woon and Alan Wei, and Chinese national Li Ming, who allegedly profited millions illegally. The wider investigation in Singapore encompasses 22 individuals and companies. Further court appearances are scheduled for May 2.

