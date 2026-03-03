Left Menu

Unveiling the Alleged Plot to Undermine Malaysia's Government

The Malaysian Prime Minister revealed that a suspect in a plot to destabilize the government hired an international PR firm for a campaign. The conspiracy, linked to a graft investigation, aimed to disrupt national institutions. Authorities are still investigating, with a royal inquiry deemed premature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:22 IST
Unveiling the Alleged Plot to Undermine Malaysia's Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia's Prime Minister has revealed details of an alleged plot poised to destabilize the government. The suspect reportedly hired an international public relations firm, intending to undermine national institutions before upcoming elections.

Linked to a significant graft investigation, the PR strategy involved engaging media, financial entities, and lawmakers to shape a narrative challenging the authority of the Malaysian government, particularly targeting the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Although neither the suspect nor the PR firm have been identified, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim noted that Bloomberg was among the media firms targeted. A special government committee continues its investigations as debates about a royal inquiry unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and logistics, says prime minister.

This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and...

 Global
2
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

 Global
3
Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

 India
4
Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026