Crackdown in Manipur: Major Arrests and Seizures by Security Forces
Security forces in Manipur have made significant arrests, capturing a Myanmar national carrying 4.4 kg of Yaba tablets and multiple individuals involved in illegal arms possession and extortion activities. The operations highlight efforts to combat drug trafficking and armed activities in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a series of significant operations, security forces in Manipur have intensified their crackdown on illicit activities, arresting a Myanmar national with a substantial haul of drugs. According to official sources, 4.4 kg of Yaba tablets were confiscated from the individual, identified as 32-year-old Hery from Tamu, Myanmar.
The operations continued with forces apprehending a cadre of the KCP (PWG) in Thoubal district. Seized items included a .303 LMG, magazines, numerous live rounds, and hand grenades, indicating a serious clampdown on armed groups.
In Imphal Valley, police arrested members of two banned organizations for extortion, further demonstrating ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities. These developments reflect the security forces' commitment to maintaining law and order amidst rising criminal incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tariff Tensions: Trump's Bold Move Against Drug Trafficking
Crackdown on Illegal Demands: Manipur's Battle Against Extortion
Crackdown on Punjab's Illegal Arms Trade: Key Associate Arrested
Dramatic Highway Shootout Leads to Arrest of Notorious Extortionist
Beed MP Alleges VIP Treatment in High-Profile Extortion Case