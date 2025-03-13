Crackdown in Manipur: Major Arrests and Seizures by Security Forces

In a series of significant operations, security forces in Manipur have intensified their crackdown on illicit activities, arresting a Myanmar national with a substantial haul of drugs. According to official sources, 4.4 kg of Yaba tablets were confiscated from the individual, identified as 32-year-old Hery from Tamu, Myanmar.

The operations continued with forces apprehending a cadre of the KCP (PWG) in Thoubal district. Seized items included a .303 LMG, magazines, numerous live rounds, and hand grenades, indicating a serious clampdown on armed groups.

In Imphal Valley, police arrested members of two banned organizations for extortion, further demonstrating ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities. These developments reflect the security forces' commitment to maintaining law and order amidst rising criminal incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)