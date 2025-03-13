Left Menu

Crackdown in Manipur: Major Arrests and Seizures by Security Forces

Security forces in Manipur have made significant arrests, capturing a Myanmar national carrying 4.4 kg of Yaba tablets and multiple individuals involved in illegal arms possession and extortion activities. The operations highlight efforts to combat drug trafficking and armed activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:30 IST
Crackdown in Manipur: Major Arrests and Seizures by Security Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of significant operations, security forces in Manipur have intensified their crackdown on illicit activities, arresting a Myanmar national with a substantial haul of drugs. According to official sources, 4.4 kg of Yaba tablets were confiscated from the individual, identified as 32-year-old Hery from Tamu, Myanmar.

The operations continued with forces apprehending a cadre of the KCP (PWG) in Thoubal district. Seized items included a .303 LMG, magazines, numerous live rounds, and hand grenades, indicating a serious clampdown on armed groups.

In Imphal Valley, police arrested members of two banned organizations for extortion, further demonstrating ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities. These developments reflect the security forces' commitment to maintaining law and order amidst rising criminal incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025