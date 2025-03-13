Left Menu

Bihar ASI Death During Arrest Sparks Investigation

An assistant sub-inspector died following a scuffle during an arrest in Bihar's Araria district. The incident occurred as police attempted to apprehend Anmol Yadav, resulting in protests and the ASI's subsequent death. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Araria | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector lost his life after a scuffle erupted between police and locals in Bihar's Araria district, a top official revealed on Thursday.

The confrontation unfolded Wednesday night in Lakshmipur as officers attempted to arrest Anmol Yadav, leading to clashes with protesting residents, according to Araria SP Anjani Kumar.

Despite no visible injury marks on the ASI's body, a post-mortem is underway to ascertain the cause of death. Authorities have launched a manhunt for Yadav and are identifying individuals responsible for his forced release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

