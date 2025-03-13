Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Uttar Pradesh: Young Boy Fatally Shot While Protecting Crops

A 10-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead while guarding crops from stray cattle. Police arrested a school manager and his son in connection to the incident. The boy was shot when attempting to chase stray animals, leading to immediate death. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:09 IST
Ranjit Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, a 10-year-old boy named Ranjit Kumar was shot dead while protecting crops from stray cattle, according to local police reports.

The police have detained two individuals, identified as Veerpal Singh, a school manager, and his son, Akash, in connection with the shooting. Authorities say the suspects fired from their rooftop, resulting in the boy's death on the spot.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the full details of the incident, as stated by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

