Tensions Rise as Israeli Aircraft Strikes Damascus

In a significant escalation of regional hostilities, Israeli aircraft targeted a building on the outskirts of Damascus on Thursday, according to reports from Syria's state news agency. Two Syrian security sources informed Reuters that the targeted structure housed a Palestinian individual.

Further investigation revealed the building served as the headquarters for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization. The attack underscores the ongoing tensions between Israel and regional actors.

While the Israeli military has not issued an immediate comment, corroboration came from an Israeli army radio correspondent, who confirmed that their forces had indeed targeted the Islamic Jihad headquarters located in Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)