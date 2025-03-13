Tensions Rise as Israeli Aircraft Strikes Damascus
Israeli aircraft targeted a building in Damascus, reportedly hitting the Palestinian Islamic Jihad headquarters. The attack, as reported by Syria's state news agency and confirmed by security sources, highlights intensifying regional tensions. The Israeli military has not commented, but their army radio corroborates the strike.
In a significant escalation of regional hostilities, Israeli aircraft targeted a building on the outskirts of Damascus on Thursday, according to reports from Syria's state news agency. Two Syrian security sources informed Reuters that the targeted structure housed a Palestinian individual.
Further investigation revealed the building served as the headquarters for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization. The attack underscores the ongoing tensions between Israel and regional actors.
While the Israeli military has not issued an immediate comment, corroboration came from an Israeli army radio correspondent, who confirmed that their forces had indeed targeted the Islamic Jihad headquarters located in Damascus.
