India's Creative Industry Poised for Global Leadership: Piyush Goyal at RISE//DEL Conference 2025

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, addressed the prestigious RISE//DEL Conference 2025, a dynamic three-day multidisciplinary event in New Delhi that brings together music, creative industries, and startups. In his keynote speech, Shri Goyal underscored the transformative potential of India's creative ecosystem and the role of digital innovation in shaping the country's future on a global stage.

Empowering India's Creative Economy

Shri Goyal urged India's creative industry to amplify the nation’s narrative on the world stage, emphasizing their significant contribution to the country's economic growth. He outlined four critical pillars for India's creative sector to support the country’s rise in the Amrit Kaal: responsible content creation, innovative storytelling, skill development, and exporting Indian creativity.

“The dreams that you create and nurture will ultimately become reality. When all of you come together on one platform, you will help create significant stories for the future,” he remarked. Shri Goyal highlighted that content creators serve as India’s digital ambassadors, shaping global perceptions and expanding India’s cultural influence.

Digital India: A Foundation for Innovation

Reflecting on the progress of the past decade, Shri Goyal credited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiative for revolutionizing India's technological landscape. The initiative, launched ten years ago, has democratized access to digital resources, fostering a new generation of content creators, startups, and entrepreneurs.

“India is the largest consumer of data globally. Our data costs are significantly lower compared to developed countries, and when this is combined with the high-quality talent India possesses, we are on the brink of a revolution in creativity and technology,” he noted. The Minister pointed to the integration of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), gaming, and digital media in the creative sector, which has rapidly evolved beyond traditional domains such as film, drama, and theater.

Expanding India's Global Creative Footprint

Shri Goyal encouraged RISE//DEL participants to use the event as a platform to develop a roadmap for future growth and development. He recognized the role of influencers, digital content creators, and educators in spreading India’s rich history, traditions, and culture through technology-driven storytelling.

He reaffirmed the government’s role as a facilitator for independent creators, startups, and businesses, emphasizing India’s growing international engagement in audio-visual arts, content production, and digital storytelling. Shri Goyal invited global artists and companies to collaborate with India, highlighting that the nation is well-positioned to become a global content hub.

“The more we engage with the world, the more opportunities will open up for Indian creators. Our artists are already gaining global recognition, and through technology, we can reach every household worldwide,” he said.

Creative Tourism: Showcasing India to the World

Discussing the impact of digital storytelling on tourism, Shri Goyal cited the Mahakumbh as an example of how immersive experiences can attract international visitors and boost economic growth. He emphasized that India’s cultural and historical narratives can be enhanced through creative mediums, drawing global audiences and increasing tourism revenue.

“As you take the India experience to the world, it will generate greater curiosity and drive more tourists to India, contributing to the economy many times over,” he noted, reaffirming the government’s commitment to enhancing on-ground experiences for visitors.

India: The Content Capital of the World

Shri Goyal concluded his address by expressing confidence in India’s potential to become the global content capital. He encouraged creators to focus on producing responsible and innovative content while leveraging skills in storytelling, filmmaking, music production, gaming, and digital media to boost India’s export earnings.

“RISE represents the future of the content creator industry, and its contributions will be vital to India’s rise in the Amrit Kaal as we strive to become a developed nation. Tell your stories to the world, build your startups with confidence, and create a lasting legacy. Together, the government and creators can shape the India story for the world,” he concluded.