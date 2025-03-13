Speeding Mercedes Driver Arrested in Dehradun Hit-and-Run Tragedy
Vansh Katyal, a 22-year-old from Moradabad, was arrested for a hit-and-run incident that killed four laborers in Dehradun. The accident involved a Mercedes car on Rajpur Road. Two others were injured when the car hit a scooter. Katyal was apprehended near ISBT while returning from Delhi.
In a swift action by the Dehradun police, the driver involved in the tragic hit-and-run case was arrested within 24 hours. The incident, which took place on Wednesday night, claimed the lives of four laborers instantly when a Mercedes car struck them on the roadside.
Seniors Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh announced the arrest of 22-year-old Vansh Katyal from Moradabad. Katyal was caught near ISBT Dehradun as he returned from Delhi. He was purportedly behind the wheel of a car registered to his brother-in-law Jatin Prasad Verma at the time of the accident.
The collision, occurring near Uttaranchal Hospital on Rajpur Road, also resulted in injuries to two individuals on a scooter. The victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh and were engaged in local contracting work. The injured parties, Dhaniram and Mohammad Shakib, are now out of danger and receiving medical care.
