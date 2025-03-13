Left Menu

Speeding Mercedes Driver Arrested in Dehradun Hit-and-Run Tragedy

Vansh Katyal, a 22-year-old from Moradabad, was arrested for a hit-and-run incident that killed four laborers in Dehradun. The accident involved a Mercedes car on Rajpur Road. Two others were injured when the car hit a scooter. Katyal was apprehended near ISBT while returning from Delhi.

Dehradun | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:57 IST
Speeding Mercedes Driver Arrested in Dehradun Hit-and-Run Tragedy
In a swift action by the Dehradun police, the driver involved in the tragic hit-and-run case was arrested within 24 hours. The incident, which took place on Wednesday night, claimed the lives of four laborers instantly when a Mercedes car struck them on the roadside.

Seniors Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh announced the arrest of 22-year-old Vansh Katyal from Moradabad. Katyal was caught near ISBT Dehradun as he returned from Delhi. He was purportedly behind the wheel of a car registered to his brother-in-law Jatin Prasad Verma at the time of the accident.

The collision, occurring near Uttaranchal Hospital on Rajpur Road, also resulted in injuries to two individuals on a scooter. The victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh and were engaged in local contracting work. The injured parties, Dhaniram and Mohammad Shakib, are now out of danger and receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

