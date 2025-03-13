Marathi Language Exclusion Sparks Protest at LIC Office in Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists staged a protest at the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office in Kandivali, north Mumbai, on Thursday. The demonstration arose due to alleged exclusion of Marathi language options on forms, despite its classical status and compulsory usage directive from the Maharashtra government.

According to Hemant Pangirkar, president of MNS' Kandivali East assembly constituency, the forms previously offered Gujarati and English, but removed Marathi despite the central government's recognition of it as a classical language. The Kandivali office allegedly concealed the forms when social media grievances went viral.

Presently, forms are available only in English, leading Pangirkar to demand an apology from LIC. This incident follows a controversy involving a viral video showing a telecom employee refusing to communicate in Marathi, spotlighting broader issues concerning the language's marginalization in business interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)