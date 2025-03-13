Left Menu

Tensions Rise over Potential U.S. Military Action in Mexico

Ronald Johnson, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Mexico, has not dismissed the possibility of unilateral U.S. military action in Mexico if American citizens are endangered. This stance has heightened tensions, as Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly opposes any sovereignty violations.

Updated: 13-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:14 IST
President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ronald Johnson, has not ruled out the possibility of unilateral U.S. military action in Mexico if the lives of American citizens are at risk. His comments were made during his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing, where he emphasized the preference for cooperation with Mexican authorities.

The prospect of U.S. military intervention has exacerbated tensions between the two neighboring nations, especially after President Trump labeled several Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Johnson's comments suggest all options, including military action, remain open if American safety is threatened.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has adamantly stated that any foreign military intervention would violate Mexico's sovereignty. She has reiterated the country's stance against foreign intrusions, emphasizing the Mexican people's commitment to maintaining national integrity and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

