India-Bangladesh Naval Exercise Bongosagar 2025 Strengthens Maritime Cooperation

The India-Bangladesh Naval Exercise Bongosagar 2025 and the Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) were successfully conducted in the Bay of Bengal this week, reaffirming the strong maritime ties between the two neighboring nations. The exercise witnessed the participation of INS Ranvir from the Indian Navy and BNS Abu Ubaidah from the Bangladesh Navy, focusing on enhancing interoperability and strengthening coordinated responses to shared maritime security challenges.

Key Operations and Exercises

The naval drill comprised a range of complex maritime operations, including:

Surface Firing Exercises : Live-fire drills to enhance precision and targeting capabilities.

: Live-fire drills to enhance precision and targeting capabilities. Tactical Maneuvers : Coordinated ship movements for effective fleet operations.

: Coordinated ship movements for effective fleet operations. Underway Replenishment : Simulated refueling and supply transfer between vessels at sea.

: Simulated refueling and supply transfer between vessels at sea. Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) Operations : Cross-boarding exercises to combat piracy and illegal activities.

: Cross-boarding exercises to combat piracy and illegal activities. Communication Drills : Strengthening inter-naval communication protocols.

: Strengthening inter-naval communication protocols. Professional Knowledge Exchange : A quiz competition for operational teams and junior officers to enhance domain expertise.

: A quiz competition for operational teams and junior officers to enhance domain expertise. Steam Past Ceremony: Demonstration of mutual respect and camaraderie at sea.

Strengthening Bilateral Naval Cooperation

This joint exercise provided both navies with the opportunity to deepen their collaboration in tactical planning, coordination, and real-time information sharing, ensuring seamless maritime operations. The successful execution of the exercise has further bolstered confidence and understanding between the two naval forces, improving their ability to conduct coordinated operations and respond swiftly to emerging maritime threats.

Commitment to Regional Security and Stability

The enhanced synergy between the Indian and Bangladesh navies stands as a testament to their shared commitment to countering global maritime security threats. The exercise aligns with India's Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative, reinforcing regional security, stability, and cooperative growth in the Bay of Bengal and beyond.

With both navies working in unison, the Bongosagar 2025 exercise highlights the growing maritime collaboration between India and Bangladesh, ensuring a safer and more secure maritime environment for all stakeholders in the region.