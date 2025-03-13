Ukraine's Stance: No Frozen Conflict with Russia

In a firm declaration on Thursday, Ukraine's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, stated that the nation would not entertain the prospect of a frozen conflict with Russia.

This announcement came in the wake of a joint proposal by Kyiv and Washington for a 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing war.

Moreover, Yermak emphasized that Ukraine has secured an agreement with the U.S. to include European representatives in the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)