Ukraine's Stance: No Frozen Conflict with Russia

Ukraine's leadership, represented by Andriy Yermak, has firmly refused the idea of a frozen conflict with Russia. The announcement follows a 30-day ceasefire proposal from Kyiv and Washington. Ukraine is ensuring that Europe will be actively involved in any peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a firm declaration on Thursday, Ukraine's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, stated that the nation would not entertain the prospect of a frozen conflict with Russia.

This announcement came in the wake of a joint proposal by Kyiv and Washington for a 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing war.

Moreover, Yermak emphasized that Ukraine has secured an agreement with the U.S. to include European representatives in the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

