President Vladimir Putin declared on Thursday that Russian forces have fully encircled Ukrainian troops in the western Kursk region. This development follows a concentrated seven-month battle as Russia aims to oust Ukrainian forces.

Speaking at a news conference, Putin stated that the situation in Kursk is "completely under our control," contrarily to Ukraine's top commander who insisted that Ukrainian soldiers are not encircled, but shifting to more robust defensive strategies.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported successful captures, including the town of Sudzha, intensifying pressures on Ukraine as supply lines are cut. Amidst ongoing hostilities, Putin showcased military resolve, visiting Kursk in camouflage fatigues, while ceasefire discussions remain intricate.

