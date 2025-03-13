Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Putin Asserts Control over Ukraine's Kursk Incursion

President Putin claims full control over Kursk, as Russian forces isolate remaining Ukrainian soldiers. Despite denying encirclement, Ukraine braces for worsening conditions. Heavy artillery fire and a potential blockade underscore rising hostilities. Putin signals military resolve amidst talks of a ceasefire proposed by the U.S.

Updated: 13-03-2025 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Vladimir Putin declared on Thursday that Russian forces have fully encircled Ukrainian troops in the western Kursk region. This development follows a concentrated seven-month battle as Russia aims to oust Ukrainian forces.

Speaking at a news conference, Putin stated that the situation in Kursk is "completely under our control," contrarily to Ukraine's top commander who insisted that Ukrainian soldiers are not encircled, but shifting to more robust defensive strategies.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported successful captures, including the town of Sudzha, intensifying pressures on Ukraine as supply lines are cut. Amidst ongoing hostilities, Putin showcased military resolve, visiting Kursk in camouflage fatigues, while ceasefire discussions remain intricate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

