Left Menu

Resurgent Resolve: The Return of Upgraded Long-Range Munitions to Ukraine

The U.S. is set to resume shipments of upgraded Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) to Ukraine to counter Russian jamming. The return of these munitions follows a depletion of Ukraine's similar-range systems. Boeing's high-range GLSDBs offer a solution amid Ukraine's call for longer-range attacking capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:39 IST
Resurgent Resolve: The Return of Upgraded Long-Range Munitions to Ukraine

The United States is preparing to deliver upgraded long-range bombs, known as Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB), to Ukraine. This move comes after enhancements were made to counter Russian jamming efforts, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The decision to supply these munitions follows reports indicating that Ukraine has depleted its stock of similarly-ranged Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS). Under President Joe Biden, the U.S. purchased the glide-bombs with the assistance of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Over $33 billion has been spent on arms and military equipment for Kyiv from U.S. and allied defense contractors.

Additionally, the GLSDB's reintroduction may happen soon, as a stockpile is already in Europe. Once thwarted by Russian jamming, the bombs have been upgraded to better withstand such tactics. These developments are in response to Ukraine's need for weapons with ranges longer than the existing 43-mile GMLRS rockets. Boeing's GLSDBs provide a 100-mile range solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025