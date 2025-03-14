Resurgent Resolve: The Return of Upgraded Long-Range Munitions to Ukraine

The United States is preparing to deliver upgraded long-range bombs, known as Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB), to Ukraine. This move comes after enhancements were made to counter Russian jamming efforts, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The decision to supply these munitions follows reports indicating that Ukraine has depleted its stock of similarly-ranged Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS). Under President Joe Biden, the U.S. purchased the glide-bombs with the assistance of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Over $33 billion has been spent on arms and military equipment for Kyiv from U.S. and allied defense contractors.

Additionally, the GLSDB's reintroduction may happen soon, as a stockpile is already in Europe. Once thwarted by Russian jamming, the bombs have been upgraded to better withstand such tactics. These developments are in response to Ukraine's need for weapons with ranges longer than the existing 43-mile GMLRS rockets. Boeing's GLSDBs provide a 100-mile range solution.

