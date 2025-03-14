Ambassador Nominee Pledges Respect for Canada's Sovereignty Amid Diplomatic Tensions

During a Senate confirmation hearing, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Canada, Peter Hoekstra, emphasized Canada's status as an independent nation. Hoekstra assured the Senate of his commitment to respecting Canada's sovereignty amid ongoing trade tensions and inflammatory rhetoric that have strained U.S.-Canada diplomatic relations.

Sitting alongside fellow nominees Ronald Johnson for Mexico and George Glass for Japan, Hoekstra stressed the potential for enhanced cooperation with Canada through 'freer, fairer trade.' The affirmation comes after accusations of U.S. negligence in respecting the sovereignty of its neighbors, as Trump's rhetoric has frequently hinted at annexation.

Meanwhile, Johnson notably left open military action in Mexico if U.S. citizens were threatened, raising questions about sovereignty. At the same time, Glass indicated plans to renegotiate financial contributions from Japan regarding U.S military presence by 2027, amid rising security costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)