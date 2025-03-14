Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Mass Federal Worker Firings

A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled against President Trump's administration, ordering the rehiring of thousands of probationary federal workers who were recently fired. The terminations, which were criticized as lacking proper authority, are seen as an attempt to downsize the federal government dramatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:59 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's Mass Federal Worker Firings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A dramatic intervention by a federal judge in San Francisco has stopped the mass firings of probationary federal workers initiated by President Trump's administration. The judge ruled the terminations were carried out without proper authority, casting doubt on the Trump administration's methods.

Judge William Alsup determined the Office of Personnel Management's acting director, Charles Ezell, overstepped his bounds by directing the layoffs. The ruling demands federal departments such as Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, and Defense offer job reinstatement to those affected.

The Trump administration, denying any wrongdoing, plans to challenge the order, defending their right to hire and fire. Meanwhile, labor unions continue their legal battle against the mass layoffs, which are feared to undermine both agencies' capacities and public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025