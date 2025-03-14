Judge Blocks Trump's Mass Federal Worker Firings

A dramatic intervention by a federal judge in San Francisco has stopped the mass firings of probationary federal workers initiated by President Trump's administration. The judge ruled the terminations were carried out without proper authority, casting doubt on the Trump administration's methods.

Judge William Alsup determined the Office of Personnel Management's acting director, Charles Ezell, overstepped his bounds by directing the layoffs. The ruling demands federal departments such as Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, and Defense offer job reinstatement to those affected.

The Trump administration, denying any wrongdoing, plans to challenge the order, defending their right to hire and fire. Meanwhile, labor unions continue their legal battle against the mass layoffs, which are feared to undermine both agencies' capacities and public services.

