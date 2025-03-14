Optimism Amidst Deliberations: G7's Quest for Unity
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed optimism regarding a G7 joint statement, despite ongoing discussions. She highlighted the importance of unity among G7 members and hoped for a cohesive stance on Ukraine. Kallas stressed the potential negative implications of failing to reach an agreement.
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed optimism on Thursday about reaching a joint statement from the G7 foreign ministers. Despite requiring further discussions, she highlighted that talks were progressing.
Speaking at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Canada, Kallas warned that failing to agree on the communique could indicate division, which would not benefit any participants.
Kallas noted that there had been constructive dialogue concerning Ukraine, and she remained hopeful that this could be preserved in the final wording.
(With inputs from agencies.)
