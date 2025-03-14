Federal Judges Order Reinstatement of 25,000 Fired Federal Workers
Federal judges in California and Maryland have ordered the reinstatement of thousands of probationary federal workers who were dismissed by the Trump administration. The judges ruled that the mass firings violated regulations governing layoffs. The move challenges efforts to downsize the federal bureaucracy significantly.
In a significant legal setback for the Trump administration, federal judges in California and Maryland mandated the reemployment of thousands of probationary federal workers who were part of mass layoffs aimed at reducing the federal bureaucracy. These court rulings challenge the broader strategy of downsizing government agencies.
Judge James Bredar and Judge William Alsup issued orders to reinstate workers across numerous departments, asserting the firings breached regulations. While Alsup noted that agencies could conduct layoffs, they must adhere to legal standards, emphasizing the autonomy of individual agencies over central commands.
The administration's response, led by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, contests the judges' authority to impede the President's agenda. The case underlines ongoing legal disputes over executive power and the protection of federal employee rights amidst administrative retrenchment initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Economic Ripples: Unemployment Claims Surge Amid Government Layoffs
Supreme Court Orders Reinstatement: Empowering Women Judicial Officers
SC directs reinstatement of two women judicial officers of MP, whose services were terminated in 2023, within 15 days.
Ola Electric Faces Layoffs Amid Stock Decline
State Governors Seek to Recruit Federal Workers Amid Trump's Layoffs