Federal Judges Order Reinstatement of 25,000 Fired Federal Workers

In a significant legal setback for the Trump administration, federal judges in California and Maryland mandated the reemployment of thousands of probationary federal workers who were part of mass layoffs aimed at reducing the federal bureaucracy. These court rulings challenge the broader strategy of downsizing government agencies.

Judge James Bredar and Judge William Alsup issued orders to reinstate workers across numerous departments, asserting the firings breached regulations. While Alsup noted that agencies could conduct layoffs, they must adhere to legal standards, emphasizing the autonomy of individual agencies over central commands.

The administration's response, led by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, contests the judges' authority to impede the President's agenda. The case underlines ongoing legal disputes over executive power and the protection of federal employee rights amidst administrative retrenchment initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)