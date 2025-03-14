Newsmax Settles Defamation Suit Over Election Misinformation

Cable outlet Newsmax Media has reached a $40 million settlement with Smartmatic, following accusations of defamation related to the 2020 U.S. election. The settlement amount was disclosed in a Newsmax investor document dated March 7, after a private settlement last year.

Smartmatic representatives stated they could not discuss the deal's details but expressed anticipation for their upcoming trial against Fox News over similar election coverage claims. Despite the settlement, Newsmax representatives have refrained from commenting.

Filed in 2021, Smartmatic's lawsuit alleged that Newsmax's reports inaccurately portrayed the company as having rigged the 2020 election, leading to increased audience figures for the network. Newsmax maintained it had a First Amendment right to cover claims made by Trump and his supporters and invited Smartmatic to present their side, which was declined.

