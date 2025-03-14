Left Menu

Newsmax Settles Defamation Suit Over Election Misinformation

Newsmax Media paid $40 million to settle defamation allegations made by Smartmatic, accused of rigging the 2020 U.S. elections. The settlement, disclosed in a recent investor document, follows a much larger lawsuit against Fox News for similar claims. Newsmax saw a significant audience increase after the election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 07:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cable outlet Newsmax Media has reached a $40 million settlement with Smartmatic, following accusations of defamation related to the 2020 U.S. election. The settlement amount was disclosed in a Newsmax investor document dated March 7, after a private settlement last year.

Smartmatic representatives stated they could not discuss the deal's details but expressed anticipation for their upcoming trial against Fox News over similar election coverage claims. Despite the settlement, Newsmax representatives have refrained from commenting.

Filed in 2021, Smartmatic's lawsuit alleged that Newsmax's reports inaccurately portrayed the company as having rigged the 2020 election, leading to increased audience figures for the network. Newsmax maintained it had a First Amendment right to cover claims made by Trump and his supporters and invited Smartmatic to present their side, which was declined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

