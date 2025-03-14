Left Menu

Negligence Sparks Tragedy: Maharashtra Ordnance Blast

A blast at Maharashtra's Ordnance Factory in Bhandara, attributed to negligence in machine repair, resulted in nine deaths. An FIR implicates four officials for negligence, with charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections. An inquiry revealed deterioration of instruments, contributing to the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 14-03-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 08:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating blast rocked the Ordnance Factory in Bhandara district, Maharashtra, on January 24, claiming nine lives due to alleged negligence in the repair of machines and instruments, an official revealed.

Four officials from the defense production unit have been named in a police FIR dated March 8, following a probe that linked their negligent actions to the incident. Trainees were reportedly working in sensitive areas, contributing to the calamity.

The FIR accuses officials of negligence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106(1) and 125(b). The tragedy unfolded when deteriorating equipment in the LTPE section of the RX department within building 23 failed, resulting in the fatal blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

