Macabre Discovery: Severed Head Found in Suitcase Sparks Investigation

A severed head was found in a suitcase near Pirkunda Dargah, Maharashtra's Palghar district, prompting a police investigation. Children discovered the suitcase and informed authorities. Forensic experts are involved in the case to gather evidence as police aim to solve the murder mystery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 14-03-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 09:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery was made in Maharashtra's Palghar district when local children stumbled upon a suitcase containing a severed head near Pirkunda Dargah.

The grisly find, made on Thursday evening, quickly prompted a police response. Officials from the Mandvi police station confirmed that a probe is underway.

In a bid to unravel the murder mystery, forensic experts have been called to the scene to gather crucial evidence. The investigation continues as authorities work to piece together the events leading to this disturbing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

