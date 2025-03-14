Controversial Resettlement Proposal for Palestinians Sparks Global Debate

The United States and Israel have engaged officials from three East African countries to explore the option of resettling Palestinians from Gaza. According to an Associated Press report, the countries involved in this sensitive discussion are Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland, as confirmed by U.S. and Israeli sources.

The proposal, however, seems to have hit a stumbling block. Sudanese officials have outright rejected the idea, while representatives from Somalia and Somaliland stated that they were not aware of any such contacts. Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department and the White House have not provided comments on the matter to Reuters.

In a contrasting development, Arab leaders have sanctioned a $53 billion Egyptian plan for Gaza's reconstruction. This plan aims to rebuild the stressed enclave without relocating its residents, a stark departure from previous displacement proposals. Former U.S. President Donald Trump's visions have drawn criticism for suggesting the removal of Palestinians from their homes, fueling widespread concern across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)