UP's New Wave: 60,244 Constables Join Police Force

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board announced the selection of 60,244 candidates for constable roles. Recruitment reopened after a previous exam was canceled due to a paper leak. Candidates expressed gratitude for the results' timing before Holi, with Chief Minister Adityanath congratulating the new recruits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 12:13 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has successfully selected 60,244 candidates for police constable positions as part of Direct Recruitment-2023. Candidates' names were announced on the UPPRPB's website.

The recruitment journey faced challenges, initially being postponed due to a paper leak during the February examination, which escalated into a political issue. The exam was subsequently held again in August, with heightened security measures. Despite these hurdles, a significant 48,17,441 individuals applied.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations, highlighting the recruits' dedication and perseverance. Success stories, like those of Mukesh Kumar from Rampur and Abhishek Mishra from Shravasti, were shared, emphasizing gratitude towards the government for releasing the merit list before Holi.

