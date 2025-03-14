Historic Druze Crossing: Bridging Borders and Faith

In a historic crossing that symbolizes hope and connection, dozens of clerics and individuals from Syria's Druze community passed into the Israeli-controlled side of the Golan Heights on Friday. This event marks the first such visit in decades, highlighting the enduring ties between the separated families.

The Syrian Druze, nearing 100 in number, traversed the fortified border in three military-escorted buses, aiming to visit a religious shrine. This rare occurrence follows the fall of the Assad regime, and Israel's assurance of protection amid new political tensions in Syria.

Although some Druze view Israel's actions with skepticism, accusing it of attempting to exploit the post-Assad disorder for its own gain, the event remains significant. Israeli Druze welcomed their counterparts with open arms, emphasizing familial bonds. Yet, the visit underscores the persistent tension between maintaining cultural identity and navigating political changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)