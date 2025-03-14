Bengaluru's Garbage Crisis: Political Tensions and Mafia Control Unveiled

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has made serious allegations against various city MLAs, accusing them of blackmailing the government over the capital's unresolved garbage crisis.

In the Legislative Council, Shivakumar highlighted a mafia-like control over Bengaluru's solid waste management, claiming that lawmakers are demanding Rs 800 crore in development funds. He further stated that legal complications have blocked government efforts to address waste management effectively.

Despite having plans to decentralize waste disposal and transport it outside the city, political demands and lack of cooperation have stalled progress. Shivakumar stressed the need for a respectful, humane approach to the issue while criticizing past governments for their failures in managing the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)