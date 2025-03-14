Left Menu

Hamas' Hostage Deal Faces Israeli Resistance: The Ceasefire Dilemma

Hamas offers to release American-Israeli Edan Alexander if Israel agrees to further ceasefire talks. Israel sees it as "psychological warfare," maintaining blockade and temporary ceasefire. Mediation by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt continues. The situation remains tense following recent violence in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Hamas announced its willingness to release Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli dual national, if Israel advances towards permanent ceasefire negotiations. The Israeli government dismissed this offer as "psychological warfare." Mediation efforts involving the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt persist amid heightened tensions.

Hamas stated their intention to release Alexander followed a proposal from mediators to embark on a second phase of ceasefire discussions, which would seek to permanently end hostilities. This comes as Israel advocates extending the current temporary ceasefire despite criticism from Hamas, which has stalled negotiations.

Since the first ceasefire phase lapsed on March 2, Israel's imposed blockade on Gaza has remained intact. Negotiations have been challenging, with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and hostage negotiator Adam Boehler attempting to broker a deal with Hamas leaders. Amid the ongoing blockade, recent violence compelled both parties to continue talks while underscoring the fragility of the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

