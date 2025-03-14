Left Menu

Chaos Unfolds: Iron Rod Attack at Golden Temple

A man wielding an iron rod attacked individuals at the Golden Temple, injuring two sewadars and three devotees. The incident occurred in the Guru Ramdas Niwas area. Police have apprehended the attacker from Haryana, with investigations ongoing. The injured were taken to Sri Guru Ramdas Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent incident unfolded at the Golden Temple on Friday when a man armed with an iron rod attacked passerby, injuring five individuals, according to local police reports.

The attack took place in the Guru Ramdas Niwas area, where the suspect was seen behaving erratically before answering questions about his background with violence.

Authorities have taken the assailant into custody and confirmed he hails from Haryana. The injured, including two sewadars and three devotees, were hospitalized urgently, and investigation into the motive is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

