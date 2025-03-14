Chaos Unfolds: Iron Rod Attack at Golden Temple

A violent incident unfolded at the Golden Temple on Friday when a man armed with an iron rod attacked passerby, injuring five individuals, according to local police reports.

The attack took place in the Guru Ramdas Niwas area, where the suspect was seen behaving erratically before answering questions about his background with violence.

Authorities have taken the assailant into custody and confirmed he hails from Haryana. The injured, including two sewadars and three devotees, were hospitalized urgently, and investigation into the motive is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)