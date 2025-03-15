Left Menu

High-Stakes TikTok Deal Looms Amid Security Concerns

U.S. Vice President JD Vance anticipates a significant TikTok agreement by April 5 to address national security issues, creating an American entity for the platform. Vance and security adviser Michael Waltz are overseeing the sale mandated by a law effective January 19. The executive order delays enforcement temporarily.

Updated: 15-03-2025 01:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has expressed optimism about reaching a significant TikTok agreement by April 5. The expected deal aims to resolve national security concerns and establish a distinct American entity for the popular app.

The sale is being overseen by Vance and national security adviser Michael Waltz, following concerns over TikTok's ownership by ByteDance, a Chinese company. An existing law mandates the sale on national security grounds or risks a ban.

President Donald Trump, after his inauguration on January 20, signed an executive order to delay the law's enforcement by 75 days. This move was made to provide additional time for negotiations to ensure the platform operates under conditions that meet U.S. security standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

